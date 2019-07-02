Cops raid premises of MP executive engineer on DA plaint

Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches at the office and premises of an executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources department in Bhopal and Sidhi on a complaint that he had amassed huge money through illegal means, an official said.

He, however, refused to comment on the quantum of the alleged disproportionate assets owned by the concerned executive engineer pointing at ongoing searches.

"We have raided two premises of the 59-year-old executive engineer here and his office and residence in Sidhi district," the official said.

