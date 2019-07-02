JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian shooters vie for top honours at Shotgun World C'ship in Italy

Congress worker threatens suicide in bid to convince Rahul to stay as party chief; stopped
Business Standard

Cops raid premises of MP executive engineer on DA plaint

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches at the office and premises of an executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources department in Bhopal and Sidhi on a complaint that he had amassed huge money through illegal means, an official said.

He, however, refused to comment on the quantum of the alleged disproportionate assets owned by the concerned executive engineer pointing at ongoing searches.

"We have raided two premises of the 59-year-old executive engineer here and his office and residence in Sidhi district," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU