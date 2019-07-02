Raut turns poetic as it pours in Mumbai, oppn sees red

-
ALSO READ
Will contest as Independent from Mumbai North-East if BJP fields Kirit Somaiya: Sunil Raut
Our blood boils: Sanjay Raut on his comments mocking MCC
Matter conveyed to Uddhav Thackeray: Sanjay Raut on brother's candidature from Mumbai-North East
Shiv Sena, BJP set to declare seat-sharing pact
People will beat us with shoe if we won't fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena
-
With heavy rains bringing Mumbai to a halt on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut, senior leader of the ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena, turned poetic on Twitter.
The opposition, which was not in a lyrical mood, slammed him for showing "insensitivity" on a day when many people died in rain-related accidents.
Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted a Hindi couplet which translated as "These raindrops must harbor some desire, otherwise who falls back to the land after ascending to the skies".
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused him of mocking people.
"This is utter insensitivity. It is like rubbing salt into people's wounds. They (the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena) are running away from their responsibility and ridiculing the people," said the NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik.
Heavy rains threw normal life in the city out of gear on Monday and Tuesday, bringing rail, road and air traffic to a halt.
As many as 21 people died after a compound wall collapsed around 2 am in Pimpripada area of Malad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU