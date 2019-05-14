Cops seize red sand boa worth Rs 40 lakh from Thane man

A red sand boa was Tuesday seized from a in Maharashtra's district, with police claiming the reptile might be worth Rs 40 in the illicit wildlife market.

Acting on a tip-off that three persons were planning to sell a sand boa, a Crime Branch team laid a trap on Retibunder Road on Kharigaon toll post and came across a with a bag, said an

"The has been identified as Ishtiyaque alias (38), a resident of Sathe Nagar in Wagle Estate. We checked the bag and found a red sand boa worth Rs 40 in the illegal market," he said.

An offence has been registered at station against Sheikh under relevant provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the said.

"We are probing the network of those who caught the snake and the groups that were interested in buying it," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)