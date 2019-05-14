Powergrid helps restore power supply in cyclone-hit Odisha

State-run (Powergrid) Tuesday said it has helped restore supply in cyclone-hit Odisha.

Cyclone Fani on May 3 caused massive damage to power supply infrastructure in coastal Odisha, uprooting lakhs of electric poles, transformers and collapse of towers, Powergrid said in a statement.

"Powergrid has helped restore power with the use of state-of-the-art techniques like emergency restoration system (ERS), and by pooling its about 1,000 specialized manpower from the neighbouring states like and to assist the state entities like OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited) and CESU (Central Supply Utility).

"All the necessary help has been extended for restoration of in affected areas of the state," it added.

Powergrid has also created 24x7 control rooms at various locations for coordination between various state agencies in providing timely assistance and feedback to its teams and state entities at ground zero, it said.

