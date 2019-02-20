"Country's security in danger due to inefficiency of rulers":

N Chandrababu Wednesday said the country's security was in danger due to "inefficiency of the rulers", apparently referring to the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

There are many doubts on Prime Ministers remarks. There is a debate in the country on the remarks by (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee.

"The countrys security is in danger due to the inefficiency of the rulers...," the ruling TDP quoted as saying in his daily teleconference with party leaders.

Banerjee had Monday sought to question the timing of the Pulwama terror attack, asking whether the government wanted to go to war when Lok Sabha elections were round the corner.

had Tuesday assured that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory act



In a message posted on mobile app by TDP, demanded stern action against terror attack and protection at the borders.

"We will not tolerate if the countrys security is put at stake for selfish reasons. We will not tolerate if they play with the for political gains, the warned.

Continuing his diatribe against the BJP, the claimed the national party lost all credibility among people and was hankering for tie-up with smaller parties.

"BJP will stoop to any level for the sake of power. It is seeking to control states through remote control, he said.

On the proposed 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance), he said besides democratic compulsion, secular compulsion too brought all non-BJP parties together.

We will work together with non-BJP parties at the national level. In the state, everyone will contest as per their strength, Naidu said, indirectly hinting there may not be a TDP- electoral alliance in his state where elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly are due in May.

