Coronavirus impact: AIFF suspends all football tournaments till March 31

The coronavirus outbreak has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A doctor checks the temperature of a child passenger as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus, at a railway station in Jammu | PTI
The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020," the country's apex football body said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.

On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till April 15.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 15:54 IST

