Nearly 1.2 mn international passengers screened for coronavirus: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister on Saturday said so far nearly 1.2 million passengers coming from abroad have been screened for at various across the country.

Speaking at "Wings India 2020" an aviation related event being held here, the Union Minister said there would be a drop of 15 to 20 per cent in domestic air traffic for time being due to the virus concerns.

He further said, out of over 1.1 million passengers who were screened at 30 only 3,225 were referred to tests.

Indian have "set up a benchmark" for other countries in terms of taking precautionary measures such as screening and making facilities available at aerodromes in the wake of the virus outbreak, he added.