Cox & Kings Q3 net profit dips 31 pc to Rs 23.22 cr

Travel firm Cox & Kings Thursday reported a 31.30 per cent dip in its standalone net profit to Rs 23.22 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.80 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Cox & Kings said in a BSE filing.
Standalone income from operations of the company stood at Rs 585.93 crore. It was Rs 534.74 crore in the same period a year ago.
"Given the seasonal nature of the business of the company, the results of any quarter may not be a true and/or proportionate reflection of the annual performance of the company," Cox & Kings said.
Shares of Cox & Kings closed at Rs 153.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.32 per cent from its previous close.
