Sharmistha resigns as chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress, wishes to fight LS polls

spokesperson resigned from her party post on Thursday and expressed willingness to contest elections.

Mukherjee, daughter of former Pranab Mukherjee, categorically rejected rumours of her joining some other party.

"My resignation is perfectly normal. A few months back also, there were such rumours. I just want to say, as I did last time, I would rather quit than resign from Congress," Mukherjee said.

She currently holds the post of of Delhi Mahila

"A new committee has taken over, so I have resigned to avoid any kind of overlapping of responsibility and work," she said.

She said nothing should be read between the lines and asserted that she has "very good relations" with present

Mukherjee said she can contest election, if given a Congress ticket.

"If given a ticket by the party I will contest elections. I will apply for the ticket," she said.

The said each seat was "extremely important" and many factors were involved in selecting candidates.

If the party gives ticket to someone other than her, Mukherjee said, she would continue to work "100 percent" for the official candidate.

