CPI(M) activists vandalised my car: Bengal minister

Food Supplies on Saturday claimed that his car was attacked by CPI(M) activists in area of North 24 district.

The CPI(M) has termed the allegation as baseless.

The incident took place when Mullick's convoy came in the way of a CPI(M) rally, police said.

"The CPI(M) cadres damaged my car. They even tried to attack me. I have lodged a police complaint against its leaders," said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya denied the charge. "No such incident happened," he said.

