1 killed, 3 injured after roof of shop collapses

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after the roof of a shop in collapsed on them on Saturday, police said.

Officials of a hospital informed police at 11.30 am that three injured persons have been admitted.

During enquiry, it was found that four persons were working at the welding shop at Swatantra Nagar, of Police (outer north) said.

The roof, made of iron bars and metal sheets, collapsed when the workers were repairing its foundation for the construction of a drain by a of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, he said



(28), Juber (22) and Munna (16) were admitted to the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Sharma said.

Munna was declared dead while the rest are being treated, the said, adding that another injured Irshad (20) was admitted to the

No work was in progress for constructing the drain today, police said, adding a case has been registered.

