CPI(M) to take action against MLA for "no brain" remark

The ruling CPI(M) Thursday said it would initiate disciplinary action against party MLA S for his controversial remarks against the sub-collector, after the tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in

said the MLA's action was "immature" and action would be taken against him after examining the issue.

"Rajendran's action was immature. The party will take disciplinary action against him," he told reporters here when asked his reaction over the issue.

had made the controversial remarks on February 8 after had attempted to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of in district.

Television channels had aired visuals showing the making the disparaging comments that the sub- lacked brains and had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.

"She doesn't have brains. She studied only to become a Such people will have only so much brains.

Should she not study the sketch, plans. A cannot intervene in a panchayat construction," the MLA had reportedly said.

Subsequently, the Women's Commission had registered a case against the MLA over the remarks.

The High Court had in a 2010 judgement said for any new construction in Munnar, a no-objection certificate had to be obtained.

