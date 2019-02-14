Punjab Assembly authorises CM to take up SGPC poll issue with Centre

Assembly Thursday authorised to take up the issue of SGPC elections with the Centre after Dakha lawmaker H S raised it, amid noisy reaction from the SAD- which sought to know whether the was still an MLA.

During the Zero Hour on the third day of the Assembly Budget Session here, Phoolka, who had resigned as MLA last year, raised the issue of delay in elections of the (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

Drawing attention of the in the House, sought that the should pass a resolution requesting the to appoint of the gurdwara elections for holding the SGPC polls at the earliest.

Concurring with Dakha legislator, assured the that he would certainly meet the regarding the delay in the SGPC polls.

"I agree with member (Phoolka). The Gurdwara Act is a national legislation. But the elections (of SGPC) have not been held for last three years. I will certainly meet the and tell him that you cannot have in democracy that you do not hold elections for three years. Elections should be held," said

He also sought permission of the Speaker, on behalf of his government, to adopt the resolution moved by the MLA on Wednesday.

Amidst protests by and MLAs, the put the resolution to vote, as a result of which the authorised Amarinder Singh to raise the issue with the immediately.

As the resolution was put to vote by the Speaker, the members of ruling party, and welcomed it with thumping of desks.

Talking to media outside the House, Amarinder Sing said there was unanimity in the House on the issue as the elections were over due by three years.

Only the Akalis and members were not in favour, he said.

Earlier, when Amarinder Singh concurred with on the SGPC polls, Akalis asked the to clear air about the membership of Phoolka who had already resigned as MLA and from the primary membership of the (AAP).

"It should be clear whether he (Phoolka) is still an MLA or has he withdrawn his resignation," Akali MLA N K Sharma said while stating that it was a "murder of democracy" as a person was still sitting in the House despite resigning from the membership.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, while saying that Phoolka was an elected member, retorted "if anybody had problem then let it be".

of Opposition and accused Akalis of not wanting SGPC polls, "fearing they might lose their control over the religious body".

Akali and BJP legislators, who were on their feet, sought to know whether Phoolka was still an MLA.

"There is a constitutional crisis here. Who is the member of AAP or who is rebel here? It (AAP) is a B team of the and the match-fixing between both parties are being witnessed in the House," Akali said.

"You hold SGPC elections. You are welcome to hold polls. But there should not be the mockery of the Constitution. should tell whether he (Phoolka) is still an MLA or not," he asked.

Phoolka said, "Every Sikh wants good management of the SGPC and every Sikh wants SGPC elections which have been delayed."



Later, Speaker Rana KP Singh informed the House that till any decision is taken on the resignation, Phoolka will be the member of the House.

He further informed that Phoolka's resignation was not in "proper format" and a notice has been given to him.

Phoolka, former of Opposition of Assembly, had tendered his resignation as MLA from Dakha in October 2018 over the alleged inaction by the on report on desecration of religious texts.

Known for fighting legal battle of 1984 "anti-Sikh" riot cases, Phoolka had also quit the AAP in January this year.

