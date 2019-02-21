JUST IN
CRPF commando injured in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

A CRPF commando was Thursday injured in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

They said the special jungle warfare battalion of the force, CoBRA, and the state police were out for an operation in the Badelanka-Chintalnar axis of the district in south Bastar when two encounters took place with the Maoists.

"A CoBRA constable has sustained a bullet injury during the operation and he is being evacuated. More details are awaited," a senior official said.

The jawan belongs to the 201st battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), he said.

