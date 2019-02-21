Millwood Kane International Partners With Ayia Napa Marina, Cyprus in India

/ -- Millwood Kane, a 25-year old investment consulting firm, is now an official partner of Cyprus's Flagship development - Marina, a 300 million-euro project located in Ayia Napa, a resort town on the southeast coast of



International (MKI) an investment consulting firm with at its core announced its partnership with Marina, Cyprus's flagship development to promote the brand in the Indian market. With a great history of working with partners to deliver strong returns on their investments, International brings 25 years of knowledge and insight into various industries and markets enabling clients to harness lucrative and creative cross-border opportunities across Europe, and using as a hub.

A 300 million-euro project, Marina aims to tap into the niche Indian audience looking for attractive investment options along with luxurious lifestyle offerings. Positioned as an ultimate residential yachting destination, Ayia Napa Marina offers an unparalleled lifestyle with the finest nightlife, recreational and shopping experiences, customised at the discerning few who appreciate and desire for the perfect intersection of nature, leisurely comfort, and community living.

Strategically located in the at the crossroads of three - Europe, and - is a safe haven blessed by beautiful nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, a high standard of living and a genuine culture of warmth and hospitality. Fully compliant with EU laws and regulations, Cyprus's simple and transparent tax system is one of the most attractive in Its modern legal system is widely recognized as being effective and business-friendly and the destination offers a modern, competitive and simple business environment coupled with a high quality of life, making it an ideal place for both visitors and investors. According to a research report by Knight Frank, 20% of the Indian buyer preference is for a villa, since such as Cyprus and are seen more as second home options and holiday destinations. As investment is the prime reason for Indian buyers, a shift in lifestyle and the option to gain permanent residency or citizenship are other factors that attract resident Indian buyers to foreign shores like Cyprus.

Speaking on the partnership, Nish Bhatt, CEO, International, said, " is a huge and potential market for us. Indian HNI's are heavily investing in in other and the numbers have grown by 166% in the last 10 years.Almost 50% of all India's UHNWI** & HNI* have in their portfolios, which is the highest in the world. Which makes this partnership very meaningful for us as we wish to deliver to our Indian clients the most exclusive options to accommodate their investment decisions. We are trusted by our clients to help them handpick the best cross border investments and with Ayia Napa Marina, we wish to bring Indians one of the most highly sought maritime, commercial and residential developments on the island."



Harris Koureas, of Ayia Napa Marina Cyprus said, "We are extremely happy to be introducing our most modern integrated luxury marina development today in the Indian market. Cyprus makes for an ideal investment destination for Indians seeking high yield returns, great infrastructure and quality of living. With its uniquely distinct positioning, Ayia Napa Marina marries luxury living with beauty of nature with breath-taking panoramic views of the Mediterranean, the marina, spectacular beaches and a quintessential modern lifestyle. We are very positive to see a high interest level in the Indian market for our very first venture and look forward to revealing the ANM luxury villas and the today bundled with a limited incentive offer."



About



has successfully helped individuals and companies grow their wealth, build their legacy and preserve their investments for future generations. is an investment consulting firm with real estate at its core. We are committed to delivering strong returns, providing enhanced value through efficiencies that are achieved through a holistic and tailored approach. With in-depth knowledge, a diverse culture and insights into various industries and markets, our clients benefit from unique and creative crossborder opportunities. Millwood Kane International has cultivated global partners and resources allowing individuals and corporations a route to Europe, and the through using Cyprus as a hub, reaping the benefits of a more efficient tax environment, whilst enjoying one of the best lifestyles in the world.

About Ayia Napa Marina



Rising out of the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, Ayia Napa Marina blends strategic location with striking architecture to capture the true essence of stylish beachfront living, surrounded by the wealth of natural beauty, cultural heritage and welcoming hospitality that Cyprus is renowned for. This exclusive integrated development offers luxurious residences, world-class yachting facilities, a variety of retail boutiques, waterfront fine dining options, recreational and nightlife experiences. It offers all the benefits of elegant modern living in a unique location, with crystal clear seas, stunning beaches and incredible views. With complete privacy and round-the-clock security for homes and yachts, Ayia Napa Marina is the ideal residential, yachting and social destination, offering everything one needs to relax and enjoy the exciting lifestyle of the Mediterranean.

For more information visit:

