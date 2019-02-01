Crude oil futures fall 0.9 pc on weak domestic demand

fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 3,868 per barrel, in line with a weak trend in the domestic markets, as speculators cut their bets.

Crude for delivery in March this year was trading lower by Rs 35, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 3,868 per barrel with a business volume of 593 lots.

Traders said the fall in is mostly in tandem with a muted trend, coupled with profit-booking at current levels by speculators in the domestic market.

Globally, however, the Intermediate was up 0.06 per cent to USD 53.82 per barrel, while brent, the international benchmark, surged 0.39 per cent to USD 61.89 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)