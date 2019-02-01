Yes Bank senior group president Pralay Mondal resigns

Close on the heels of long time MD and demitting office, senior group - retail and has tendered his resignation.

" has tendered his resignation as senior group - retail and of on January 31, 2019. He will serve notice till close of business hours of March 31, 2019," said in a regulatory filing.

On January 31, Rana Kapoor's reign as the Managing Director and Chief of Yes Bank, which was co-founded by him.

Mondal, who had joined Yes Bank in 2012, was one of the two senior officials who were elevated to the post of Directors in September last year.

In September 2018, to ensure a long-term succession plan, Yes Bank board decided to elevate senior group presidents Rajat Monga, who handled financial management, and Pralay Mondal, who headed the focus area of retail, as directors.

Yes Bank did not disclose the reason behind Mondal's resignation.

The Reserve Bank had last September asked him to leave office by January 31, following which the board unsuccessfully sought an extension till September 2019.

The Thursday, appointed its who had led state-run in the past, as his interim successor for a month till Ravneet Singh Gill from takes over from March 1.

The aggressive and temperamental Kapoor, who has had stints with earlier, had launched the bank along with the late

Kapur was killed in the 26/11 terror attack at the and there was a bitter feud between Kapoor and Kapur's heirs which played out in the courts.

The two warring groups of promoters who collectively own around 20 per cent of the bank, however, reached a truce Tuesday by agreeing to appoint one each on the board.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 191.20 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)