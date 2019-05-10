Crude oil futures rise 0.44 pc as investors widen position

Crude edged higher by 0.44 per cent to Rs 4,346 per barrel in futures trade Friday as speculators widened their bets in tandem with a steady trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for delivery in May rose by Rs 19, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 4,346 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,255 lots.

Globally, gathered steam as investors pinned hopes on renewed prospects of breakthrough in Sino-US trade talks.

Analysts said the rise in was largely due to raising of bets by participants in the domestic markets.

Meanwhile, Intermediate crude prices rose 0.73 per cent to USD 62.15, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.53 per cent to USD 70.76 a barrel at the

