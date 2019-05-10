Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer thriller titled 'Chehre'

-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming mystery thriller is titled "Chehre".
Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film goes on floors Friday.
The project is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.
The film releases on February 21, 2020.
It also features Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.
