Crude oil prices bounce 0.81% on global cues

Crude rose 0.81 per cent to Rs 3,995 per barrel Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive cues from global markets.

Traders said remained firm on OPEC's supply cuts, US sanctions against coupled with healthy domestic demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 32, or 0.81 per cent, at Rs 3,995 per barrel in a business turnover of 3,694 lots.

Meanwhile, Intermediate gained 0.69 per cent to USD 55.64 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, recovered 0.96 per cent to USD 63.35 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)