CSK restricts Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in IPL final

Electing to bat, scored 149 for eight against in the IPL final, here Sunday.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while scored 29.

accounted for three batsmen while and took two wickets each for CSK.

Both the teams have won three titles each.

Brief Scores:



Mumbai Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)