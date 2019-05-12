CSK restricts Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in IPL final

Electing to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 149 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final, here Sunday.
Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while Opener Quinton de Kock scored 29.
Deepak Chahar accounted for three batsmen while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.
Both the teams have won three titles each.
Brief Scores:
Mumbai Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs.
