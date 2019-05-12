SP, BSP & Cong looted public resources: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party, and the of looting public resources and building big bungalows for themselves using government funds.

Addressing election rallies in Kushinagar, Ghosi and Gorakhpur, Adityanath claimed that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance was worried after seeing "growing and developing" each passing day.

"The SP, BSP and the have looted the resources of the public. They never built houses for the poor, but made sure to build their big bungalows using government funds," Adityanath said. "These parties have never done any work in public interest. They kept the public in dark because thieves do not like full-moon night."



The took a jibe at and said: "When the had ordered (Akhilesh) to vacate the bungalow, 'babua' stole the government tap (from the vacated house). He had misused the government funds during his tenure too."



Without taking any name, Adityanath said a was already locked in jail. "In the same way, many other brokers will be behind the bars soon. Terrorists will also be eliminated from the country in the future," he said.

The appealed to the people to reject those who play the "politics" of caste and creed. "We made sure to free 54,000 hectares from the land mafia who were nurtured during the tenures of the SP and the BSP. We took initiatives to construct schools, hospitals and cow shelters."



Adityanath said the slogans of "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (If there's Modi, its possible) and "phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (once again, Modi government) were "echoing" across

The BJP claimed that for the first time since Independence, the Musahar and Vantangiya community got "honour" because of

"Modi ji helped the Musahar community of Kushinagar to get benefits of housing and other several welfare schemes of the government," Adityanath said.

The Vantangiya community have also been linked to the mainstream and got the benefits of house, and all other facilities, he added.

