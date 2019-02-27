Customs seize 660 kg of wild life species worth Rs 7 crore

Endangered wildlife species like seahorses and dried were seized during a raid at a godown near here and two persons have been detained, officials said Wednesday.

Customs officials recovered 660 kg of wildlife species worth Rs 7 crore which were meant for smuggling out of the country from

of said in a release that officers during the search on Monday nabbed two persons who confessed that the contraband was likely to be sent to by road for smuggling to and other South Asian countries.

Pangolin scales, manta and mobula ray gills and shark fins were also seized.

The two persons who worked as business partners at the godown were detained.

Pangolin scales, seahorse, pipefish, manta and mobula ray gills are used for traditional chinese medicine while shark fins for soup preparation in

