Law Cyfirm ril Amarchand Mangaldas on Monday said it has acquired the Media and Entertainment Practice of Ashni Parekh, who has joined the firm as senior advisor.

Parekh, a media and entertainment lawyer, has been associated with Bollywood production houses, directors, music composers and writers.

"The of Ashni's Practice is in keeping with the firm's focus on scaling its technology, media and entertainment practice into a market leading practice. We are also delighted to welcome Ashni Parekh to the firm," Managing Partner Cyril Shroff said in a statement.

"She has a substantive expertise and experience in this area and a very strong reputation in the market. We are confident that the of the practice will enable the growth of the firm's Media and Entertainment practice and to provide the clients with a whole bouquet of services that Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas can offer in a seamless manner," he said.

Commenting on her move, Parekh, said it will provide tremendous potential to develop and take practice forward.