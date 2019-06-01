DA increased for Tgana govt staff

The government Saturday increased the to its employees by more than three per cent.

"Government hereby orders revision of the Dearness to the employees of Government of from 27.248 per cent of the basic pay to 30.392 per cent of basic pay from 1st July, 2018," a Government Order (GO) said.

The DA at the revised rate shall be paid with the salary of June, 2019 payable on July 1, 2019, it said.

The government increased the DA to pensioners also.

