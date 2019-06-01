Minute's silence to be held for Reyes before Champions League final

A minute's silence will be held for Reyes before final after the former Arsenal, Real and forward was killed in a on Saturday. Reyes was 35.

Reyes shot to fame at and secured a switch to Arsenal, where he was part of the unbeaten 'Invincibles' 2003-2004 winners, before spells at Real and Atletico

announced they would hold a minute's silence in his honour ahead of the final in between and

The Federation (RFEF) also confirmed there would be a minute's silence held before all official games this weekend.

But the RFEF said the seven games would be postponed, including Cadiz against Extremadura, the had joined in January.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger signed Reyes on the back of Spain's Under-19's win where he played alongside and Andres Iniesta, and a dazzling series of matches with the following season.

"I am devastated to hear the terrible about Jose," Wenger said.

"To his family and friends, all support from everyone in the Arsenal family. He will remain forever in our hearts."



Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry, who played with Reyes, wrote on Twitter: "I'm devastated to hear the sad about Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being."



Reyes won and medals at Arsenal and came on as a late substitute when the Gunners lost final to Arsenal described the accident as "awful news".

"Reyes was, of course, a member of the Invincibles," Arsenal said on their website.

"(He) made a significant contribution to that unbeaten season."



"Thanks for what you gave us, and rest in peace," Arsenal said.

But it was at where the pain will be most keenly felt.

"We couldn't be confirming worse news," Sevilla said when breaking the

"Beloved Sevilla star Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace," Sevilla, where he spent two four-year spells, said on

He helped Sevilla win the Spanish second division in his first stint at the club. He won the five times, twice with Atletico Madrid and three times in his second spell at Sevilla.

The emergency services in Andalusia and the authorities in the town where his family live, Utrera, said Reyes died in an accident on the main road from Sevilla to They said another member of his family also died and a third person was injured.

Sergio Ramos, who is also from the province of Seville, came through the youth team just after Reyes and later played with him at Real Madrid also tweeted his grief.

"Broken. Shattered," wrote Ramos.

"I have no words. All the affection for the family. We will always remember you, my friend! RIP brother."



Reyes played 21 times for between 2003 and 2006, scoring four goals. He also won domestic league titles with Real Madrid and Benfica.

After leaving Sevilla in 2016, Reyes played for Espanyol, and in China, before arriving at this year as a free agent.

"With broken hearts we announce the news of our Jose Antonio Reyes' death in a and we ask for you to pray for his soul," said.

Monchi, who overlapped with Reyes as a at Sevilla and is now the club's director of football, also tweeted his sadness and referred to wingback Antonio Puerta, who died of a playing for Sevilla in 2007.

"Impossible news to believe, impossible to digest, how sad my God," wrote Monchi.

"What a left flank you are going to make, Antonio and you, up there.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)