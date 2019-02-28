Dalit groom visits Ram temple under police protection in MP

A bridegroom visited a at a village in district under police protection Thursday in the face of an unwritten 'ban'.

Members of upper castes allegedly did not allow the Balais, a community, to enter the at Aurangpura village.

The marriage procession of (22) was taken out in police protection Thursday, and security was also provided when he visited the temple, a said.

of Police (SDOP) said, "We had made adequate security arrangements for the marriage procession and his temple visit."



There was no untoward incident, he told

The Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasabha had submitted an application to the station Wednesday, alleging that Dalits were not allowed to enter the at Aurangpura. It also alleged that caste-based was prevalent in the village.

Alleging that there had been trouble during the marriage procession of another man in the past, the organisation demanded security for Malviya's wedding procession.

Dharmendra Malviya (32), the groom's elder brother, said, "I have not seen in my entire life any person belonging to my community entering the Ram temple. So this time we decided that my younger brother must visit the temple."



Dharmendra also said that when he rode a horse during his marriage procession in 2009, stones were pelted at them.

