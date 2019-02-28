Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls Modi, Imran over escalating Indo-Pak tensions

Crown Thursday telephoned and his Pakistani counterpart as part of his efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and underline the importance of dialogue and communication in resolving differences.

The Crown Prince, also the of the UAE Armed Forces, in a tweet said he talked to Modi and Khan.

Tensions have escalated between and in the wake of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- (JeM) terror group.

carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. retaliated on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Khan announced Thursday that will free captured IAF Wing on Friday as a peace gesture, hours after a strong message from demanding his unconditional release, largely de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown of and of the UAE Armed Forces, held two phone calls on Thursday with Prime Minister of India, and Prime Minister of Pakistan," his handle said.

Interestingly, his tweet came a day before the UAE hosts



the meeting in on Friday.

India has been invited for the first time to attend the Foreign Ministers' conclave in Abu Dhabi where will be the "guest of honour".

Pakistan, a member of the OIC, has conveyed its reservations over Swaraj's presence at the meeting.

Saudi is also scheduled to visit on Thursday "carrying an important message" from the Saudi Crown Muhammad Bin Salman, reports from Pakistan said.

Meanwhile, the official WAM Emirates Agency, reporting on the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's talks with Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Khan said, "His Highness and the two Prime Ministers exchanged talks on recent developments in the "



Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance behind dealing with these worrying developments, and working towards easing tensions between the two countries, prioritising dialogue and communication between the parties, it said.

The Abu Dhabi stressed the UAE's will to support positive relations between the two neighbouring countries, noting the common historical and cultural ties that brings them together, the report said.

"Sheikh underscored the UAE's keenness on ensuring peace and stability in India-Pakistan ties, expressing his great confidence in the two countries' leadership prioritising peaceful dialogue in dealing with the developments that have occurred in the past few days," it added.

