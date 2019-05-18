Danve alleges corruption in Jalna water pipeline scheme

BJP Raosaheb Danve Saturday alleged irregularities in the internal water pipeline laying scheme of the Congress-controlled Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Addressing a press conference here, Danve, the local MP, said the had sanctioned Rs 150 crore for laying internal water pipelines in the town but the "contractors cum corporators" of the civic body indulged in corruption.

"Under the scheme, the JMC was supposed to construct nine water storage tanks and lay pipe lines. However, the did not follow the DPR (Detail Project Report). Some councillors who have questionable background forced the to change the route of the pipelines," he said.

Danve said the JMC paid Rs 96 crore for the works whose quality is dismal.

"The granted funds for internal pipelines, but the JMC controlled by the did not utilise the funds properly and committed irregularities," he alleged.

