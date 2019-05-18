Three drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in on Saturday, police said.

and were held at district and 370 tablets of TRM-Spas (Tramadol) were recovered from them, they said.

The seized tablets are sedatives, which the arrested used to allegedly sell to youths, an said.

In another incident in district, one was arrested and 170 tablets of an intoxicant were recovered from him during vehicle check at Tapyal on Jammu-Pathankot Highway, officials said.

All three arrested have been booked under the NDPS Act, further investigation is underway, they said.

