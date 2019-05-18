Bhim Army chief says atrocities on Dalits on rise Gujarat, warns of agitation

on Saturday warned of a large-scale agitation in Gujarat, alleging that atrocities against the community in the state were on a rise.

Citing an instance of Dalits being allegedly boycotted by upper caste people in Lohr village in district after a youth from the community took out a wedding procession, he said several such incidents have happened in the state.

Following the incident, tensions ran high in the area and Minister visited the village.

The met the youth Friday.

He cited another incident in an Aravalli district village where stones were hurled at a wedding procession of a groom allegedly by upper castes people last week. The incident resulted in violent protests.

"The CM and the government is doing nothing when atrocities against Dalits are on a rise. No action is being taken against erring officers. The incidents are in violation of the basic principles of the Constitution," he told

He said the did little to assuage the concerns of the Dalit community.

"If the does not take corrective measures, we will be compelled to launch an agitation. The Dalit community in the state should not think it is in minority. If needed, their brothers from other states will join them and launch a large-scale protest in the state," he added.

