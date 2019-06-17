Dave Bautista 'didn't care' if Disney fired him over his defence of James Gunn

wrestler-turned-actor said he was not worried of being fired by Studios over his defence of "Guardians of the Galaxy"

Bautista said the studio made a ''bad call'' when they fired Gunn from the third film in the "Guardians..." franchise and he did not want to be a part of the director's downfall.

"It wasn't that I was going to jump ship and do 'Suicide Squad'. I was more at the point where I was like, 'Fire me. I don't care. You're going to hear what I have to say. And this is the way I feel and I think you made a bad call and I don't care if you fire me because I feel this way. This is me being honest and me sticking up for my friend who was wronged'," Bautista told

''So that was it. It wasn't about me -- I'm not threatening to go do 'Suicide Squad', but I was just saying, 'If things aren't here, I'm just going to leave. I don't want to be a part of this'," he added.

Gunn was fired by last year after his old controversial tweets on child abuse and rape resurfaced on Internet. The filmmaker, who is currently working on "Suicide Squad", was reinstated in March.

