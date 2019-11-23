David Tennant to play serial killer Dennis Nilsen in 'Des'

Actor David Tennant has been roped in to star as infamous Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in an ITV drama.

Titled "Des", the three-part miniseries, is based on the Brian Masters book "Killing For Company", reported Deadline.

Masters cooperated with Nilsen to get inside the mind of a man who murdered at least 15 men and boys between 1978 and 1983. Nilsen died in jail last year.

Jason Watkins of "The Crown" fame will play Masters and "Line Of Duty" actor Daniel Mays will feature as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay.

The story chronicles Nilsen's arrest and trial, through the prism of the three men.

"Des" was developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold.

Ron Cook, Faye McKeever, Chanel Cresswell, Barry Ward, Tony Way, Bronagh Waugh, Laurie Kynaston, Ross Anderson, among others are part of the ensemble cast.

