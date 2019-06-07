Dead body of a man found in a servants' quarter in South Avenue

The dead body of a 50-year old person was found in a servants' quarter at Delhi's South Avenue area, which houses residences of Members of Parliament, police said Friday.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday night and stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased, police said.

The deceased was the husband of a servant who lives in the servant quarters at South Avenue, a said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

