JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jagan elected YSRC legislature party leader, stakes claim to form govt

Adam Levine leaves 'The Voice'
Business Standard

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

Press Trust of India  |  Wayanad 

A 53-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here by consuming some poisonous substance, police said Saturday.

The farmer was rushed to hospital Friday night by his relatives and died this morning, they said.

Financial burden had forced the man to take the extreme step, relatives said.

Police said he had a taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from three banks and was reportedly facing recovery proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements