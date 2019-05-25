Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

A 53-year-old allegedly committed suicide here by consuming some poisonous substance, police said Saturday.

The was rushed to hospital Friday night by his relatives and died this morning, they said.

Financial burden had forced the man to take the extreme step, relatives said.

Police said he had a taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from three banks and was reportedly facing recovery proceedings.

