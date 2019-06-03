Decomposed body of man found in drain

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The body of a man was found in a drain in Alipur area on Monday, a senior police official said.

After getting information about the incident, police officials fished out the decomposed body from the drain and sent it for postmortem, he said.

According to the official, the man died three to four days ago.

Police were trying to identify the deceased as no identity card was recovered from the body, he added.

