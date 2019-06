A highly decomposed body of a man was Friday found in a gutter in Maharashtra's district, police said.

It seems the man was killed and then his body stuffed in a plastic bag and shoved into the gutter in Tulinj in Nalasopara, an said.

"A case has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the victim," said police Hemant Katkar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)