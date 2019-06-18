Dee Rees to direct musical fantasy 'The Kyd's Exquisite Follies'

Filmmaker is set to direct independent movie musical fantasy "The Kyd's Exquisite Follies".

The 42-year-old director, who received an nomination for Best for her film "Mudbound", will also be writing the script for her new film.

The project will be produced by Elwes, reported Variety.

Singer-songwriter Santigold is creating the music for the film, with Lucasfilm's & Magic working on the film's visual effects.

The film revolves around "a in search of stardom who catapults herself from the anonymity of her hometown of Same Ol', Same Ol' to the bright lights of the fabled It City."



Rees is currently busy with the post-production on the political thriller "The Last Thing He Wanted," starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, and

