Business Standard

Dee Rees to direct musical fantasy 'The Kyd's Exquisite Follies'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Filmmaker Dee Rees is set to direct independent movie musical fantasy "The Kyd's Exquisite Follies".

The 42-year-old director, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for her film "Mudbound", will also be writing the script for her new film.

The project will be produced by Cassian Elwes, reported Variety.

Singer-songwriter Santigold is creating the music for the film, with Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic working on the film's visual effects.

The film revolves around "a young musician in search of stardom who catapults herself from the anonymity of her hometown of Same Ol', Same Ol' to the bright lights of the fabled It City."

Rees is currently busy with the post-production on the Netflix political thriller "The Last Thing He Wanted," starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones and Ben Affleck.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 13:45 IST

