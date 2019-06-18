Om Birla is NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post

Two-time BJP was named NDA's nominee for speaker's post Tuesday.

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the as the has a clear majority in the lower house.

A notice has been given to the Secretariat by the BJP proposing Birla for the post and bringing a motion for his election. The motion has been backed by all NDA allies, including AIADMK, as well parties like and

proposed the name of Birla for the post, party sources said.

The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.

Birla, 57, has been MLA from thrice and twice.

If elected, he will succeed eight-term as

Usually, seniority is considered for Lok Sabha speaker's post but there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected to the

Manohar Joshi, who was elected as in 2002, was then a first-time MP.

He had succeed GMC Balayogi, a who died in a helicopter crash.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)