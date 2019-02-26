Delhi 2019-20 budget bundle of false statements: BJP

Describing the government's 2019-20 budget as a bundle of "false statements", the BJP on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government did its best to hide its "misgovernance" to implement major schemes.

Reacting to the 2019-20 budget presented by in the Assembly on Tuesday, of Opposition Vijender Gupta said it was based on "distorted financial interpretation of ground realities" and has disappointed residents of

"It has brought immense disappointment to Delhiites. The government did its best to hide its misgovernance, failure to implement major schemes according to pre-set timelines during the financial year 2018-19," he said.

Gupta said this year's budget was of great importance and it could have become an instrument of fulfilling the promises made by the in its election manifesto in 2015.

"Much to the disappointment of public, there remains a wide chasm between the promises made in the manifesto and performance during the last four years," he said.

Most of the schemes during 2018-19 failed to go as per the scheduled timeline and many were dropped altogether, Gupta said.

The government could not spend 62 per cent of the allocated budget on the schemes till December last year, he alleged.

Gupta, along with other BJP MLAs, was marshalled out of the assembly for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of hailing the for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, said.

struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

Gupta claimed that he had proposed congratulating the IAF in a resolution, but it was opposed by the (AAP).

"The entire country is proud of the air strikes carried out, but it is unfortunate that we were not allowed to congratulate them in the and instead marshalled out," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)