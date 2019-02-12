Delhi blaze: Hotel's general manager, another staff member arrested

The Police arrested the and a of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday, an said.

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said.

Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

