Solid waste generation, management not received due attention from Govt: Parl panel

13 kg charas seized in HP's Chamba, 1 held
Delhi blaze: Hotel's general manager, another staff member arrested

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday, an officer said.

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said.

Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:40 IST

