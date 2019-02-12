Delhi CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for those killed in hotel fire

-
ALSO READ
Budget Session of Delhi Assembly from Feb 22-28
Delhi CM appeals commercial establishments to pay min wages
9 people including child killed in Delhi hotel fire
Delhi govt orders probe into hotel fire, directs fire safety inspection of multi-storeyed buildings
AAP to kick-off campaign for 2019 general election on Sunday
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.
At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.
Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot.
The city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU