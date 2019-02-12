JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Badminton's Lee delays cancer comeback until April
Business Standard

Delhi CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for those killed in hotel fire

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.

At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.

Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot.

The city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements