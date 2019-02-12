Delhi CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for those killed in hotel fire

Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's area in the early hours of Tuesday.

At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the on Gurudwara Road in

Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot.

The city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.

