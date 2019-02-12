Karol Bagh fire: Delhi govt cancels fourth anniversary celebrations

In the wake of the fire incident in Karol Bagh that killed 17 people, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered cancellation of an event to mark the fourth anniversary celebration of the AAP government in Delhi on Tuesday.
Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani was to perform during the event to be held at Talkatora Stadium.
"The deputy chief minister has ordered cancellation of today's event owing to the Karol Bagh hotel fire incident," a senior government official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU