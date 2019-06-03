Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

A Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a case, to travel abroad for six weeks for health reasons.

allowed him to travel to the US and the and directed him to submit his It also imposed various conditions on him.

The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in of Rahul Gandhi, to go to (UK).

During the arguments, Vadra's KTS told the court that will not go to the UK, as per his earlier prayer, "in view of objections raised by the (ED) regarding his UK visit".

and Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

The agency had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to UK.

is facing allegations of in purchase of a property in at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

In its order, the court directed to submit the address of his stay abroad, along with his contact numbers, to the court before his departure.

The court also directed him to furnish a for Rs 25 lakh, and inform the court about his arrival in within 24 hours.

"He shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules. The applicant shall join the investigation within 72 hours of so informed by the investigating (IO)," the court said.

Vadra had told the court that as per Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he has a "small tumour in the large intestine for the further management of which he can take a second opinion in if he wishes so".

ED had opposed the application, saying the medical condition was merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked.

It also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged in the present case. Bhandari was in London, it said.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)