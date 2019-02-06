Priyanka accompanies Vadra to ED office, makes a political statement

on Wednesday made a strong political statement of openly backing her controversial husband by dropping him at the Enforcement Directorate office when he came to face questioning in connection with a case filed against him.

"I stand by my family," she later told reporters at the where workers shouted slogans hailing her. "Priyanka you fight on, we are with you!"

Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed the (East) a fortnight ago and is the target of the BJP for "dynasty" in Congress, made her first public appearance on Wednesday when she accompanied her husband in a SUV.

Both hugged each other and planted a kiss on each other's cheek before came out of the car outside the ED office in Jamnagar House at the mouth of the Gate circle.

From there, she drove straight to No. 10, Janpath residence of her mother and then walked over to neighbouring Mediapersons surrounded her and piled questions but she walked straight into the room allotted to her in the headquarters. She formally took charge and later met party workers.

Vadra's alleged outside the ED office that the BJP government was carrying out a political vendetta against the son in of the Gandhi family.

The BJP has been attacking Vadra, Priyanka, the fifth generation member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, and the Congress over the cases allegedly involving him. The BJP is expected to step up the attack on the "dynasty" of the Congress as campaign picks up in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

aks/vsc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)