Delhi govt appoints lawyers in Registrar of Cooperative Societies

A meeting was held on Monday in which reconstitution and appointment of lawyers for Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Delhi government was discussed.
The meeting attended by Rajendra Pal Gutam, the minister of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, approved 313 applications for appointment of lawyers for the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, said an official statement.
"Total of 313 applications were approved. A category of applicants having experience of 10 years and more was added besides excluding the age bar of 70 years," it added.
