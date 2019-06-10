Iran warns over 'economic war' waged through US sanctions

Iran's warned Monday of the consequences of waging "economic war" against the Islamic republic through US sanctions, saying those conducting and supporting it could not expect to "remain safe".

"One cannot expect an economic war to continue against the Iranian people and that those waging this war and those supporting it remain safe," said at a joint conference in with his German counterpart

"The only way to decrease tensions in the region is to stop the economic war," he added, noting and the could have an "important role" to play in defusing the situation.

signed a landmark nuclear accord with Britain, China, France, Germany, and the in 2015, leading to sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the of has imposed sweeping sanctions on and, according to Tehran, waged an "economic war" against it after walking away from the deal.

Germany's visiting said his country would do its utmost to ensure tensions do not escalate.

"There is war in and in Yemen, fortunately not here," Maas said. "We want to do everything we can to keep it that way" for

"Nevertheless, the tensions here in the region are worrying, and we fear that single events can trigger developments that end in violence, and we want to prevent this under all circumstances."



Maas met Zarif in Tehran, and both said they discussed the future of the nuclear pact and regional issues, although their conference appeared tense and they appeared to agree on little.

"We had a serious, frank and rather long discussion," Zarif said. Ahead of their meeting, Maas acknowledged the economic benefits hoped for from the deal were now "more difficult to obtain" but urged Iran to fully respect the deal.

It was in Iran's "political and strategic interest to maintain this agreement and the dialogue with Europe", he said.

The nuclear deal, Maas said, is "extraordinarily important" for Europe's security and they "have made the greatest effort to meet (their) commitments." "We will not work miracles. But we are doing all we can to prevent a failure." But Iran begged to differ.

"What the Europeans must do, and have done has so far, has not satisfied" our interests, said. The US sanctions reimposed last year targeted crucial parts of Iran's economy, especially the and sectors.

"The summary of Maas' remarks: we are nothing without and are not capable of doing anything, do not expect much from us," Abdollah Ganji, the of ultra-conservative Javan daily, wrote mockingly on Telegram after the ministers' meeting.

The embargo has hurt Iran's main supply of foreign revenues, while the sanctions have scared away foreign investors and made money transfers through official channels nearly impossible for businesses.

tried to respond to the US withdrawal by setting up a special trade mechanism called INSTEX that would allow legitimate trade with Iran to continue without falling foul of US sanctions, but it has yet to become operational.

Iran has given Europe, and until July "to make their commitments operational".

Otherwise said it would stop complying with the nuclear deal's uranium enrichment restrictions and resume building a heavy-water reactor at Arak that was shut down as part of the deal.

The Gulf has been tense for about a month over increased between Iran and the on one hand and the Islamic republic and US allies like on the other.

The tensions worsened after the announced it was dispatching reinforcements to the in response to alleged "Iranian threats" as well as the sabotage of four ships at the entrance to the Gulf on May 12.

and have accused Tehran of being behind those attacks, a charge it has dismissed as "laughable".

An international investigation found a "state actor" was likely to have been responsible for the attacks.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday it was "worried about increasing tensions" over Iran's nuclear programme.

also said Iran's "production rate (of uranium) is increasing", although he was unable to give an exact figure.

Israeli referred to the IAEA's assessment in a statement later, saying his country "will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons that threaten our existence and endanger the entire world".

