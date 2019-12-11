Delhi govt awards 2 lakh each to firemen who rescued 13 persons from blaze

The Delhi government has awarded Rs two lakh each to four firemen who sustained injuries and rescued 13 persons from a blaze in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar in August.

The cheques were handed over to the firemen on Wednesday.

Six people, including three children, were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire at a four-storey residential building in a congested area in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar due to a short circuit in electrical wiring on August 6 this year, officials said.

During the rescue operation, four firemen were injured and admitted to the hospital.

According to Atul Garg, director, Service (DFS), the government recognised the good work done by the fire personnel and gave Rs 2 lakh each as a goodwill gesture to boost the morale of the DFS.