Delhi air quality continues to deteriorate, AQI borders 'severe' levels

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday morning bordered "severe levels" and remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day.
The air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 399 at 8.41 am.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".
An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.
