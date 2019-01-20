Delhi HC grants police protection to J-K rape victim, her husband

An alleged rape victim and her husband, who have temporarily shifted here from and Kashmir apprehending threat to their lives, have been given protection by the High Court.

The high court was informed by the couple that personal circumstances forced them to leave their native place and made serious allegations against some police officials and political workers.

The couple claimed that the woman was allegedly physically assaulted and raped and the man was kept in detention for several days by the and Kashmir police and now he was out on bail.

The court directed the concerned DCP of Police to look into the matter and forthwith provide protection to the couple and that their address shall not be disclosed to any other person except the

"The petitioners' (couple) residence in the NCT of shall not be disturbed, except by due process of law and with prior intimation to this court," Justice said.

The couple said they had approached the and Kashmir High Court in September 2018 seeking protection and the court had directed the state to look into the matter of providing protection to the petitioners.

However, they claimed that no protection was accorded to them and they apprehend a grave threat to their life, limb and liberty and were constrained to temporarily shift to Delhi.

The directed the concerned DCP to look into the matter and forthwith provide due protection to the couple and asked the police officials to give their numbers to them so that they can reach out for help in case of any exigency.

